Gold Forecast: Head & Shoulders breakdown, Put options OI spikes
Gold prices dropped to a low of $1254.18/Oz levels after the US July non-farm payrolls number bettered estimates and the wage growth numbers ticked higher as expected. The yield curve between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield improved to 92 basis points [bps] from Thursday’s figure of 88 bps. The metal is trading flat lined today around $1263 levels.
The Dollar index is more likely to have found a short-term bottom and could rally to critical trend line hurdle seen around 96.00 levels, given the rally in the oil prices have lifted the US inflation expectations.
Technicals - Bearish reversal confirmed
4-hour chart
Resistance
- $1261.32 [rising trend line hurdle]
- $1265 [4-hour 50-MA]
- $1270.87 [resistance on 4-hour chart]
- $1274.14 [recent high]
Support
- $1255.51 [4-hour 100-MA]
- $1250.73 [4-hour 200-MA]
- $1243.78 [July 26 low on the 4-hour chart]
- $1235.28 [July 20 low]
Observations
- Head and Shoulders breakdown, neckline $1258. 20
- The rising trend line has been breached
View
- Selling is likely to gather pace as erratic recovery from the post-NFP low of $1254.18 has run out of steam at the rising trend line hurdle…
- Prices looks set to test $1250.73 and may extend the losses during the week to $1242 [Head and Shoulder breakdown target as per the measured height method].
- Only a move back above $1265 would signal bearish invalidation, while an end of the day close above $1274.14 would revive the uptrend.
Options - Investors prepare for a sell-off
Source: CME
- A big improvement in the open interest [OI] in the OTM Put options [+1710 contracts] in the wake of a head and shoulders breakdown pattern suggests investors are preparing for a sell-off in the yellow metal.
- $1250 Put witnessed highest additions [+445 contract], while the deep OTM $1300 call witnessed an addition of 265 contracts.
Source: CME
Max OI accumulation is seen in $1250 put and $1200 put, while $1300 call carries highest OI. Thus, on a larger scheme of things, $1310 is the big level to watch out for… a break above the same would force Call writers to unwind positions, yielding a big rally in the yellow metal.
