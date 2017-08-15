Gold Forecast: Falling channel established ahead of US retail sales data

Gold [XAU/USD] prices extended Monday’s sell-off to four-day low of $1272.73 levels as the easing geopolitical tensions saw investors move out of the safe haven assets. The metal currently trades around $1275 levels.

Prices neared support of $1272 - which is the 23.6% fib retracement of July 10 low and Aug 11 high.

Technicals

1-hour chart

The chart above shows a falling channel formation. The bears are having a tough time breaching the 200-MA level of $1273.60

The channel resistance is currently seen around $1280, while support is seen around $1268 levels.

The RSI is oversold

Daily chart

Strong support is seen at $1274 [Aug 1 high], $1272 [23.6% Fib R support]

The rising trend line is seen offering support today around $1262 levels.

Technical View:

Prices could revisit $1284-1286 levels, given the prices are struggling to take out 1-hour 200-MA support and the RSI is oversold.

The loss bearish momentum close to 23.6% Fib support on the daily chart also adds credence to bullish view.

On a larger scheme of things, only an end of the day close above $1300 would revive the bigger uptrend, while on the downside a daily close below $1272 would signal the metal has topped out at $1292.

Focus on US retail sales

The falling channel on the 1-hour chart could be breached on the higher side if the US advance retail sales number prints below estimates. A bullish break of the falling channel would open doors for a re-test of $1292-1300 levels.

On the other hand, a strong retail sales figure could yield an end of the day close below $1272, in which case the rising trend line support seen on the daily chart at $1262 levels could be put to test.