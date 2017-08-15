Gold Forecast: Falling channel established ahead of US retail sales data
Gold [XAU/USD] prices extended Monday’s sell-off to four-day low of $1272.73 levels as the easing geopolitical tensions saw investors move out of the safe haven assets. The metal currently trades around $1275 levels.
Prices neared support of $1272 - which is the 23.6% fib retracement of July 10 low and Aug 11 high.
Technicals
1-hour chart
- The chart above shows a falling channel formation. The bears are having a tough time breaching the 200-MA level of $1273.60
- The channel resistance is currently seen around $1280, while support is seen around $1268 levels.
- The RSI is oversold
Daily chart
- Strong support is seen at $1274 [Aug 1 high], $1272 [23.6% Fib R support]
- The rising trend line is seen offering support today around $1262 levels.
Technical View:
- Prices could revisit $1284-1286 levels, given the prices are struggling to take out 1-hour 200-MA support and the RSI is oversold.
- The loss bearish momentum close to 23.6% Fib support on the daily chart also adds credence to bullish view.
- On a larger scheme of things, only an end of the day close above $1300 would revive the bigger uptrend, while on the downside a daily close below $1272 would signal the metal has topped out at $1292.
Focus on US retail sales
The falling channel on the 1-hour chart could be breached on the higher side if the US advance retail sales number prints below estimates. A bullish break of the falling channel would open doors for a re-test of $1292-1300 levels.
On the other hand, a strong retail sales figure could yield an end of the day close below $1272, in which case the rising trend line support seen on the daily chart at $1262 levels could be put to test.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.