Gold Forecast: Bullish view intact, but investors seek downside protection
Gold prices rose to a high of $1300 on Friday before deflating to $1284.38 levels. Stephen K. Bannon’s exit from the White House stabilized the risk sentiment in the NY session on Friday. S&P 500 index clocked a low of $2420 before recovering losses in Bannon’s exit, although the relief was short lived as the index ended on a negative note at $2425 levels.
The yellow metal clocked a low of $1280.59 earlier today, but regained the bid tone in line with the losses in the S&P 500 index. The metal was last seen trading around $1288/Oz levels.
First attempt at $1300 failed
The first attempt to take out the key psychological level failed on Friday, however, there is no reason to panic as the curve between the 10-yr US Treasury yield and the 2-yr US Treasury yield has flattened/declined to 86 basis points.
No wonder, the metal is on the rise and looks set to re-visit $1300 levels. The bulls may explore upside up to $1325 levels if the risk aversion in the stock market worsens this week.
Tensions in the Korean peninsula ahead of the US-South Korea war drills could also force investors take cover under gold.
Options data suggest potential for big gains above $1300
Source: Reuters
- The options activity data for Gold Aug expiry published by the CME shows a big jump in the open interest [OI] in Put options [+1734 contracts] on Friday. Meanwhile, the OI in Call options registered a drop of 386 contracts.
- This clearly indicates the investors have hedged against a potential downside in the safe haven metal following Friday’s failure at $1300 level.
Doors open for big gains above $1300
- The OI in the $1300 Call registered a drop from 363 contracts, while deep Out-Of-The-Money {OTM} Calls - 1325, 1330, 1335, 1340 saw an improvement in the OI.
- $1360 Call has the second highest cumulative OI, which indicates the level is likely to act as a strong resistance.
Technicals - Eyes rising channel resistance of $1308 levels
Daily chart
- Despite the Friday’s bearish inverted hammer and a decline to $1280 levels, the outlook remains bullish; given the 5-DMA and 10-DMA are still sloping upwards and the metal found takers earlier today below 10-DMA levels.
- The metal looks set to test the rising channel hurdle seen around $1308 levels.
- On the downside, only an end of the day close below the rising channel support would signal the metal has topped out at $1300 levels.
- The metal could then proceed to test $1251 [Aug 8 low]. Interestingly, highest OI accumulation is seen in $1250 Put. Thus, the level is likely to offer strong support and a breach of the same would open doors for a bigger sell-off as the Put writers would be forced to winding their short positions.
