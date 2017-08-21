Gold Forecast: Bullish view intact, but investors seek downside protection

Gold prices rose to a high of $1300 on Friday before deflating to $1284.38 levels. Stephen K. Bannon’s exit from the White House stabilized the risk sentiment in the NY session on Friday. S&P 500 index clocked a low of $2420 before recovering losses in Bannon’s exit, although the relief was short lived as the index ended on a negative note at $2425 levels.

The yellow metal clocked a low of $1280.59 earlier today, but regained the bid tone in line with the losses in the S&P 500 index. The metal was last seen trading around $1288/Oz levels.

First attempt at $1300 failed

The first attempt to take out the key psychological level failed on Friday, however, there is no reason to panic as the curve between the 10-yr US Treasury yield and the 2-yr US Treasury yield has flattened/declined to 86 basis points.

No wonder, the metal is on the rise and looks set to re-visit $1300 levels. The bulls may explore upside up to $1325 levels if the risk aversion in the stock market worsens this week.

Tensions in the Korean peninsula ahead of the US-South Korea war drills could also force investors take cover under gold.

Options data suggest potential for big gains above $1300

Source: Reuters

The options activity data for Gold Aug expiry published by the CME shows a big jump in the open interest [OI] in Put options [+1734 contracts] on Friday. Meanwhile, the OI in Call options registered a drop of 386 contracts.

This clearly indicates the investors have hedged against a potential downside in the safe haven metal following Friday’s failure at $1300 level.

Doors open for big gains above $1300

The OI in the $1300 Call registered a drop from 363 contracts, while deep Out-Of-The-Money {OTM} Calls - 1325, 1330, 1335, 1340 saw an improvement in the OI.

$1360 Call has the second highest cumulative OI, which indicates the level is likely to act as a strong resistance.

Technicals - Eyes rising channel resistance of $1308 levels

Daily chart