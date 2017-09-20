Gold Forecast: Bullish bets squared off ahead of Fed, sell on the rise?
The preliminary data for Gold Sep expiry options published by the CME shows the investors have squared off bullish bets ahead of the FOMC rate decision.
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|135,923
|-1,041
|39,907
|-816
|96,016
|-225
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|123,494
|389
|12,199
|-40
|111,295
|429
Source: CME
- The open positions in the Calls dropped by 1041 contracts on Tuesday. More importantly, in the money [ITM] Calls shed 816 contracts. 1.13 Call option saw unwinding of 848 contracts.
- Clearly investors are worried about a further sell-off in the metal. The fact that the out of the money puts added 429 contracts corroborates the view that the metal is likely to dip below the psychological level of $1300.
Technicals - Sell on the rise
Daily chart
Despite the recovery from the low of $1204 to $1315, the outlook remains bearish as
- The metal still trades below the rising trend line
- The 14-day RSI is at neutral levels, but sloping downwards
- 5-DMA and 10-DMA are sloping downwards
Short-term view
- The ongoing recovery could be extended to $1330 levels on dovish Fed, although the upticks are likely to be short lived as suggested by the technical factors listed above.
- The metal looks set to test sub-$1300 levels. The sell-off could happen if the Fed policy statement and Yellen indicate scope for another rate hike in December.
Note: Gold is positively correlated to the size of the Fed's balance sheet. Hence, the yellow metal is more likely to drop below $1300 levels if the Fed committs to a starting date [October] of the balance sheet unwind.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.