Gold Forecast: Awaits Triple Top bearish reversal confirmation

Gold [XAU/USD] clocked a high of $1292 on Friday on broad based USD weakness triggered by the weaker-than-expected US inflation data and the resulting drop in the Fed rate hike bets.

However, prices are retreating today. XAU/USD is down 0.62% at $1281 levels. The drop could be blamed on the following two factors-

North Korean rhetoric dies down: US-North Korea issues flare up out of nowhere and die down very quickly. Markets have begun the week on a calm note as geopolitical issues appear to have stalled over the weekend.

Treasury yield curve steepens: Despite dismal US inflation print, the curve between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield steepened to 90 basis points on Friday. The curve has steepened further to 91.2 basis points. Dollar loves a steeper yield curve and vice versa. Consequently, the metal is feeling the heat of the steeper yield curve.

Moreover, the steepening of the yield curve also indicates the risk sentiment is stabilizing. This is because, the 10-year Treasury note is usually the biggest recipient of the safe haven demand [yield drops on safe haven demand].

So we can also say that the yellow metal is shedding the geopolitical risk premium.

Technicals - Triple top confirmation only below rising trend line support

Friday’s high was $1292. This is the third time since April that the bullish move has run out of steam closer to $1300 mark. Thus, the daily chart shows potential for triple top pattern.

Resistance

$1285.654 [1-hour 50-MA]

$1289 [resistance on 1-hour]

$1295-1300 [triple top]

Support

$1278 [1-hour 100-MA]

$1276 [10-DMA]

$1274 [Aug 1 high]

Daily chart

Friday’s spinning tip candle if followed by an end of the close below $1281 levels today would signal the rally from the low of $1204 has run out of steam.

However, trip top bearish reversal is seen only below the trend line sloping upwards from the July 10 low and the Aug 8 low.

The breach of the trend line is unlikely to happen soon, given the 5-DMA and 10-DMA are still sloping upwards.

Short-term view