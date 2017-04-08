Gold Forecast: $1300 likely on weak US wage growth data, OI in OTM calls & OTM puts rise
Gold prices witnessed a sharp recovery from the low of $1256.85 yesterday after the US ISM non-manufacturing missed estimates and the curve/spread between the 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield and the 5-yr yield and the 30-yr yield dropped to multi-week lows. The metal clocked a high of $1270.87 and closed yesterday at $1268.67 levels.
Focus on US wage growth data
As discussed here, the focus is on the US wage growth numbers. Gold could come under pressure if the US wage growth data and the NFP figure yield a steeper yield curve and a stronger dollar. On the other hand, a dismal US wage growth number alone could trigger a bullish break in the yellow metal above $1274.14.
Technicals - Money flow Index doesn’t buy Thursday’s recovery
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Resistance
- $1274.14 [recent high]
- $1280.94 [June 14 high]
- $1296.09 [June high]
Support
- $1264 [10-DMA]
- $1256.85 [previous day’s low]
- $1248 [50-DMA + 100-DMA + 38.2% Fib]
View
Candles with long tails point to dip demand a strong bullish bias. Yesterday’s daily candle does carry a long tail, although it lacks support of the money flow index. Hence, it is advisable to wait for a convincing break above the recent high of $1274.17. Such a move would add credence to yesterday’s candle with long tail and open doors for $1300 levels.
On the 4-hour chart, a potential head and shoulders pattern is in the making. The neckline support is seen around $1257. The rising trend line is seen offering support at $1260 levels. A strong US wage growth data could yield an end of the day close below $1257. That would indicate the metal has topped out at $1274.17 and open doors for a decline to $1240-1230 levels.
Futures and Options activity: $1300 still looks scalable
Gold OGU7 Open Interest Change: Current (Aug 3 - Prelim) vs Aug 2 [CME data]
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|109,241
|1,561
|26,081
|-248
|83,160
|1,809
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|77,506
|1,449
|2,264
|12
|75,242
|1,437
- The ITM call unwinding suggests traders are covering positions. It indicates bull market exhaustion to some extent.
- Additions in the $1280 call, $1295 call and $1300 call indicates potential for a rally to the magical figure of 1300 levels. Accumulation in the $1315 call suggests the level is likely to offer strong resistance.
- The OI in the OTM puts witnessed an addition of 1437 contracts suggests investors are also buying downside protection against the long spot positions.
Gold Futures - Bull market intact
- The total open interest in the Gold futures has increased from 439,648 contracts to 1458,786 contracts.
- The jump in the OI adds credence to yesterday’s candle with long tail and indicates potential for a rally to $1300 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.