Gold Forecast: $1300 likely on weak US wage growth data, OI in OTM calls & OTM puts rise

Gold prices witnessed a sharp recovery from the low of $1256.85 yesterday after the US ISM non-manufacturing missed estimates and the curve/spread between the 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield and the 5-yr yield and the 30-yr yield dropped to multi-week lows. The metal clocked a high of $1270.87 and closed yesterday at $1268.67 levels.

Focus on US wage growth data

As discussed here, the focus is on the US wage growth numbers. Gold could come under pressure if the US wage growth data and the NFP figure yield a steeper yield curve and a stronger dollar. On the other hand, a dismal US wage growth number alone could trigger a bullish break in the yellow metal above $1274.14.

Technicals - Money flow Index doesn’t buy Thursday’s recovery

Daily chart

4-hour chart

Resistance

$1274.14 [recent high]

$1280.94 [June 14 high]

$1296.09 [June high]

Support

$1264 [10-DMA]

$1256.85 [previous day’s low]

$1248 [50-DMA + 100-DMA + 38.2% Fib]

View

Candles with long tails point to dip demand a strong bullish bias. Yesterday’s daily candle does carry a long tail, although it lacks support of the money flow index. Hence, it is advisable to wait for a convincing break above the recent high of $1274.17. Such a move would add credence to yesterday’s candle with long tail and open doors for $1300 levels.

On the 4-hour chart, a potential head and shoulders pattern is in the making. The neckline support is seen around $1257. The rising trend line is seen offering support at $1260 levels. A strong US wage growth data could yield an end of the day close below $1257. That would indicate the metal has topped out at $1274.17 and open doors for a decline to $1240-1230 levels.

Futures and Options activity: $1300 still looks scalable

Gold OGU7 Open Interest Change: Current (Aug 3 - Prelim) vs Aug 2 [CME data]

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 109,241 1,561 26,081 -248 83,160 1,809

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 77,506 1,449 2,264 12 75,242 1,437

The ITM call unwinding suggests traders are covering positions. It indicates bull market exhaustion to some extent.

Additions in the $1280 call, $1295 call and $1300 call indicates potential for a rally to the magical figure of 1300 levels. Accumulation in the $1315 call suggests the level is likely to offer strong resistance.

The OI in the OTM puts witnessed an addition of 1437 contracts suggests investors are also buying downside protection against the long spot positions.

Gold Futures - Bull market intact