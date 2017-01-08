Gold Forecast: $1300 is the big level
Over the last one week, gold prices rallied from $1243.95 [July 26 low] to $1265.60 [July 31 low]. Yesterday’s candle was a doji, suggesting bull market exhaustion, although the 14-day RSI is well short of the overbought territory.
Futures activity
CME Group’s figures for gold futures show open interest on Monday rose dropped by 886 contracts. It is worth nothing that the total open interest stood at 438,762 contracts yesterday vs. 463,827 contracts on July 25. The steady drop in the OI signals bull market exhaustion [as indicated by yesterday’s doji candle].
Options activity
Gold OGU7 Aug 28 expiry Open Interest Change: Current (Jul 31 - Prelim) vs. Jul 28
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|105,517
|446
|26,462
|-135
|79,055
|581
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|70,238
|587
|1,755
|5
|68,483
|582
- The unwinding in the ITM calls adds credence to the indecision/bull market exhaustion highlighted by the falling futures OI and the doji candle.
- A big improvement in the $1300 call [OMT] by 448 contracts indicates the odds of a rally to the key psychological level are still intact.
- When it comes to the put options, the OI concentration is scattered over $1250, $1245, $1240 put options. This is more likely to be 'put writing', given all three major moving averages - 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA are stationed in the range of $1250-$1240.
Gold - A minor pullback could be followed by a rally to $1300
The Doji candle and the drop in the OI in the GBP futures suggest potential for a minor pullback. Options activity signals the downside is likely to be capped anywhere in the range of $1250-$1240. On the higher side, the big level to watch out for is $1300.
