In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting
Gold continues the upswing coming from the inverse Head and Shoulders pattern.
Silver is as well, but here we’re experiencing a flat correction in the form of a pennant.
DAX ends another flat rectangle and makes new all-time highs.
EURJPY breaks the last important Fibo line and enters the bear market.
AUDNZD breaches the horizontal resistance and aims higher.
CHFJPY drops, driven by a very handsome Head and Shoulders pattern.
USDCHF is inside of a giant symmetric triangle pattern. We’re currently aiming at its upper line.
EURUSD continues the long-term descend. The Head and Shoulders pattern is in play here as well.
GBPUSD is still relatively safe as here we are still inside of the flag formation.
EURPLN is breaking the upper line of the ascending triangle pattern.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
