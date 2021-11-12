Gold Spot unable to beat strong resistance at 1868/72 with a low for the day exactly at first support at 1843/41. Same levels apply for today.

Silver low for the day at minor support at 2460/55, followed by a run to minor resistance at 2500/10.

Daily analysis

Gold first support at 1843/41. Again longs need stops below 1839 with the best support for today at 1834/32. Longs need stops below 1826.

Strong resistance at 1868/72. A weekly close above here would be a buy signal for the start of next week. Shorts need stops above 1877. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1885, 1895, 1900/03 & probably as far as 1914/16 in to next week.

Silver holding above 2500/10 is a buy signal for today but we need to close this week above the 200 day moving average at 2535 for a buy signal at the start of next week targeting 2560/80.

Minor support at 2475/70, strong support at 2440/30. Longs need stops below 2410.