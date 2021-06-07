XAUUSD grinds short-term resistance
Gold is recouping recent losses as the US dollar dips on unconvincing jobs data.
The price has met strong buying interest at the key support at 1855, which lies near the 20-day moving average. The V-shaped recovery is likely to meet resistance below 1910. An overbought RSI could prompt short-term players to take profit.
Bullish sentiment remains unchallenged from the daily chart’s perspective despite short-term volatility. A bullish breakout could resume the rally towards 1950.
EUR/CAD bounces from demand zone
The Canadian dollar slipped after the unemployment rate rose to 8.2% in May.
The euro has so far been capped by the 30-day moving average on the daily chart.
From an intraday point of view, the pair has established a support base around 1.4640-1.4660, after a lengthy consolidation. The sellers’ struggle to reach lower could be a sign of exhaustion, which may attract early buyers in the hope of a reversal.
A rally above 1.4750 could challenge the major supply area at 1.4820.
SPX 500 rallies to previous peak
The S&P 500 rallied after mixed US nonfarm payrolls tempered reflation fears.
The short-lived correction saw solid bids at 4165, the base of a previous rally.
Bullish momentum above the immediate resistance of 4125 is an indication that the short side has rushed to cover their bets. 4245 is a critical resistance and its breach could propel the index to a new record high.
The RSI has ventured into the overbought area. A temporary pullback is likely to look for support above 4185.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150, on the wrong foot starting out a big week. Yellen’s taper hints lift the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.