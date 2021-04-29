In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold is bouncing from a crucial support with a hammer formation on the daily chart.

Silver is still in a a mid-term channel up formation.

The SP500 is at the all-time highs.

The Dow Jones and Dax are still inside a pennant, in both cases we're waiting for a breakout.

The EURUSD is still moving upwards.

The USDCAD is moving lower after a false breakout from the down trend. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is helping the situation.

The EURCAD is also moving lower but the drop is slowed down by a stronger EUR.

The NZDCHF is inside a rectangle pattern, waiting for a decisive breakout.