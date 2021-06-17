Following the Fed meeting, gold price took some serious beating and it still hasn’t recovered those losses. Gold price is trading near its lowest level in the previous 30 days on Thursday, as US Treasury yields and the dollar have started to soar on the back th Fed meeting. Basically, officials revising the timetable for interest rate hikes has brought a taper tantrum for the gold price. For investors, the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing assets have increased and gold has become less attractive asset for them for now.

The price level to watch is the 1,800 and as long as the price continues to trade above this, we still have hope for the bulls. However, if the price drops below this price level, we could see some intense sell off. For the time being, it is pretty clear that prices are way oversold and a rebound is on the cards.