Gold falls to 2-month low, as U.S. retail sales fall below expectations
Retail sales in the United States rose by less than expected in November, despite the thanksgiving holiday, and Black Friday sales.
Data from the Commerce Department showed that sales increased by 0.3% last month, lower than the 0.8% expected increase.
November’s decline in consumer spending comes after sales rose by 1.8% in October, prior to the discovery of the Omicron variant.
Many believe that the increase in consumer prices has impacted spending, with American’s now choosing to save instead.
XAUUSD fell to an intraday low of $1,753 on the news, its lowest level in 2 months.
S&P 500 volatile, as markets prepare for FOMC decision
The S&P 500 was trading with uncertainty on Wednesday, as markets were waiting for the latest Fed rate decision.
With inflation in the United States rising to its highest level in a decade, many expect that Jerome Powell could signal a potential shift in the bank’s current policy stance.
After months of viewing the rise in consumer prices as transitory, the Fed is now expected to acknowledge that this could be a longer lasting issue, than previously stated.
Last week, the IMF issued a warning to the Federal Reserve, urging the bank to issue new policy guidance, markets now wait to see if the Fed will heed this warning.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was trading 0.29% higher.
