Gold rallied towards a fresh nine-month high of 1,938 in the preceding week, but quickly lost some ground and is currently moving slightly lower. The commodity added more than 20% from the two-and-a-half-year low of 1,615 and is holding well above the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs).
Technically, the MACD oscillator is moving marginally lower near its trigger line in the positive territory, while the RSI is easing after the pullback in the overbought region, suggesting that the momentum is weakening.
More downside pressures may open the door for the 1,895 barrier ahead of the 20-day SMA at 1,870 and the 50-day SMA, which overlaps with the 1,825 support. Any moves towards the 200-day SMA at 1,777 and below that at 1,770 could switch the outlook to neutral in the near-term timeframe.
In the positive scenario, a climb beyond the nine-month peak of 1,938 could drive the market towards the crucial 2,000 round number, reached in April 2022, before challenging the 20-month peak of 2,070.40.
Summarizing, gold is looking predominantly bullish in the medium-term timeframe, and only a decline beneath the 1,770 obstacle may change this view.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 following earlier decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped below 1.0850 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes stretching higher following a mixed opening, the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold recovers from daily lows, trades above $1,920
Gold price reversed its direction and advanced beyond $1,920 after having declined toward $1,910 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated to the 3.5% area, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.