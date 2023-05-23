Yesterday was just another day with the same topics. The US debt ceiling talks continued; US President Joe Biden expressed optimism about reaching a deal. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the Treasury will soon be running out of money and won’t be able to service its debt.
The US 2-year yield pushed higher to above 4.30%, the S&P500 was little changed near levels last seen last summer, while Nasdaq 100 advanced to levels above last summer peaks, and is now trading at the highest levels since April 2021.
Interestingly however, gold doesn’t see much demand despite the looming debt ceiling talks. Inflows remain limited and the price pressures are to the downside.
But the fact that equities remain strong despite the rising yields, and that gold sees limited safe-haven inflows point that investors watch the US debt ceiling saga as an American film knowing that there will eventually be a happy ending…
US crude remains in a tight range above the $70pb level. Bulls are skeptical as the looming debt ceiling talks in the US are not ideal for appetite, but bears are rare below the $70pb level as the lower the price the higher the risk of another OPEC intervention at the next meeting which will take place at the beginning of next month.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0800 after EU PMIs
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive at around 1.0800 in early Europe. The data from the Euro area showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softening pace in May, not allowing the Euro to stage a rebound. Focus shifts to US PMIs, debt-limit talks.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.2400 after dismal UK PMIs, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2400, hitting fresh monthly lows after the UK Preliminary business PMI data disappointed in May. Hopes of a US debt-limit deal keep the sentiment around the US Dollar underpinned. Bailey's testimony is next in focus.
Gold hangs near monthly low on modest US Dollar strength
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops back closer to its lowest level since early April during the early European session.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector Premium
Sell in May and go away? This market adage could be realized if the influential S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index dips as I expect. The reading has broken a winning streak of six beats and missed estimates in the two most recent releases.