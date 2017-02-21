Gold falling, more than offsetting yesterday’s gain

Gold has been falling in today’s trading so far with the decline more than offsetting yesterday’s rise.

The RSI indicator is at 60, well above the 50 threshold distinguishing positive from negative short-term sentiment. As regards the stochastics, the %K line is in bullish territory as well. A note of caution though as it has just crossed below the slow %D line. This might hint that the intra-day down movement could continue.

The February 8 fifteen-week high of 1244.58 could provide some resistance to upside moves, while if the price breaks above it, the 200-day moving average (MA) at 1262.13 would be eyed as another important resistance point.

Should the price move down, the area around 1220, which served as both support and resistance over the last number of months, is likely to again act as support. If this area fails to sustain downside pressure, focus would shift to the 1200 psychological level as another significant support level.

Looking at the medium-term outlook, the precious metal recorded a bearish cross in mid-November when the 50-day MA moved below the 200-day one. Despite that, price action has been taking place above the 50-day MA since mid-January. Adding to this, the 50-day MA has been trending upwards since the start of February. All these are currently setting a neutral picture for the medium-term.

Overall, the short-term bias is bullish and the medium-term is neutral.