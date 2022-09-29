Gold started 2022 well, but the recent months were pretty awful. What will it be in the final quarter of the year?
Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the final quarter of the year! What were the first nine months of 2022 for the gold market? Well, in Q1 there was an impressive rally in gold, with the yellow metal staying above $2,000 for a while. However, the next few months brought a gradual decline in gold prices. After several weeks of being traded between $1,700 and $1,800 during the summer, in September, gold gave up and slid below $1,700, as the chart below shows.
The reason behind this bearish trend in gold is clear, and its name is the Fed, the hawkish Fed. The tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. central bank boosted the greenback, gold’s nemesis, and bond yields (see the chart below). The higher the interest rates, the less attractive gold is compared to interest-bearing assets. Unfortunately for gold, inflation stabilized somewhat, which – with the hikes in the federal funds rate – lead to the rise in the real interest rates that are key for the gold market.
What’s Next for Gold?
We know what happened, but the key question is what awaits us in the last months of the year. Well, I don’t have a crystal ball, but obviously gold could struggle more during this tightening cycle of U.S. monetary policy. Interest rates are set to continue higher until inflation retreats closer to the 2-percent target. The Fed could go all the way to 4.5%. The more hawkish the Fed and the steeper the expected path of the federal funds rate, the worse for gold.
However, everything passes away, and this applies also to gold’s disappointing performance (although please note that gold is still one of the best assets this year – just think about declines in equities – and gold fares much better in other currencies than the U.S. dollar). At some point, either inflation softens or a recession arrives. In August, Bloomberg’s US recession probability forecast increased from 40% to 50%, and according to the World Bank, “as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates in response to inflation, the world may be edging toward a global recession in 2023.”
Then, the Fed will likely reverse its course, and gold could rally again, especially if the economic downturn is accompanied by still high inflation. Gold has historically performed relatively well during stagflations and recessions (according to the World Gold Council, “gold’s median return during such periods has been 0.92%, higher than comparable major asset classes with the exception of US Treasuries and corporate bonds”).
What could also help gold a bit is the Ukrainian counteroffensive (it increases the odds of a resolution and a lack of the energy crisis in Europe during winter) and the continuation of the tightening cycle started recently by the ECB (it could reduce the divergence between interest rates across the pond).
Implications for Gold
Of course, waiting for the Fed’s pivot could be similar to waiting for Godot. In Beckett’s play, Godot never arrives, but we know that at some point, the Fed will at least stop raising interest rates. We just don’t know exactly when this will happen. However, it’s possible that we are already behind the peak of the Fed’s hawkishness and that the upcoming hikes will be smaller compared to those from September and previous months. I also believe that the biggest increases in real interest rates and the U.S. dollar index have already been made. The full reversal in the Fed’s stance would be much better for gold, but such a moderation should be welcomed as well.
Hence, gold could find a bottom in the final quarter of 2022, although it could struggle until Q1 2023. Why? Well, inflation probably won’t moderate this year, and I expect more economic weakness that would finally force the Fed to make a policy shift.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish steam as concerns weigh
Wall Street trimmed its recent gains and approaches weekly lows, reflecting persistent market fears. AUD/USD turned south and risks additional slides as China is set to unveil growth-related figures.
EUR/USD corrective advance extends towards 0.9800
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day, now trading a handful of pips below the next big figure. With no real reasons to buy the EUR, the movement seems more related to profit-taking.
Gold consolidating weekly gains amid broad dollar’s weakness
XAUUSD trades around $1,660, pressuring the weekly high. The metal fell to an intraday low of $1,641.46 but resumed its advance as investors keep moving away from the safe-haven currency. The market´s mood is far from optimistic.
Bitcoin price ruptures $19,000 support oblivious to ballooning BTC/GBP’s trading volume
BTC appears to be playing games with investors in move that see price action repeatedly undermined. Earlier in the week, the flagship cryptocurrency jumped to $20,200 but immediately snapped out of the northbound move to test support at $18,500.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.