Gold has lost more than 6.5% from its early February highs, correcting the November-January rally. Now it's time to decide on the next trend. The coming days should show whether we will see a new wave of growth in gold or whether the decline will continue.
From the beginning of November to the first days of February, gold gained more than 21%. The February declines stabilised the price at 61.8% of the initial rally, a classic retracement. This pattern suggests buyers are returning and opens the potential for a rally to $2170 (161.8% of the initial rally). A more conservative view suggests that the path to new highs will only open up after a sharp rise above previous highs at $1960.
Another indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily timeframe, suggests that there is still room for a decline. According to this indicator, gold has been overbought for most of January and has yet to reach the oversold zone. On the weekly timeframe, the reversal in February coincided with a touch of overbought conditions, and so far, the indicator remains above 50, indicating the potential for further declines.
In addition, we note that mid-month gold fell below the 50-day moving average, which has worked well as a short-term trend indicator over the past year. When gold breaks below this moving average without any resistance from buyers, it looks like a signal that bearish sentiment is prevailing.
It is worth being prepared for the fact that gold's decline has paused but not ended. Up to the $1775-1800 area, we do not see any significant barriers to the fall. A break there would also allow the overbought RSI to correct fully. Gold has reversed several times near $1800, especially last year.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.