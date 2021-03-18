Gold & Silver Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Gold and and especially Silver now have a dominate bearish out look. Today I take a look at the bearish count as the current move up off the lows as a corrective rally.
Dollar index (DXY) Wave iv of (c) of iv)
Elliott Wave Gold: Working two Elliott Wave count, however the bearish count has the higher probability.
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral, but I point out short trade setups.
