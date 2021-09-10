US Spot Gold Now has an Impulse wave up from the low, so in one way or another gold is bullish.
Gold Technical Analysis:Expecting a move to around 1750.
Elliott Wave Gold:Working through Primary Wave 4).
Count1: Wave a) of 2 Count 2: Triangle; Wave a) of B of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:1830 as the tested support is the safe Risk On Trade, that said we are currently long.
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls remain defensive above 1.1800 post-ECB decision
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with downside risk as a post effect of the European Central Bank (ECB) showdown. ECB left the key interest rates unchanged at 0.00% as anticipated.
GBP/USD pushes near 1.3850 amid USD retreat, UK data eyed
The GPD/USD extends the previous session’s gain on Friday and continues to extend the gains toward 1.3850. The pair is expected to close the week on a higher note.The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the higher levels following a downtick in the US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields.
EUR/USD: Bulls remain defensive above 1.1800 post-ECB decision
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with downside risk as a post effect of the European Central Bank (ECB) showdown. ECB left the key interest rates unchanged at 0.00% as anticipated.
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
Here’s the most important takeaway from ECB
The European Central Bank delivered exactly what the market expected on Thursday. They slowed bond purchases and raise their inflation forecasts. Policymakers made it clear that the change was a “recalibration”..