US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing.
Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading.
Technical Analysis US Spot Gold is expected to reach 1830 - 1850.
Elliott Wave Gold:Working through Primary Wave 4).
Count1: Wave iii) of 3 Count 2: Triangle; Wave iii) of C of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral.
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750 With Resistance Sub Group 1 1810|1820|1830.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
18:40 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
20:00 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
