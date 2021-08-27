Gold XAU/USD SIlver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
US Spot Gold Now has an Impulse wave down from the 1800 high, so Wave B or 2 is in play.
Gold Technical Analysis:The move up off the low is Impulsive (five waves).
Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4) .
Count1: Wave b) of 2 Count 2: Triangle; Wave b) of B of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral.
TradingLevels: Resistance 1800.
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
10:10 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
11:20 DXY US Dollar Elliott Wave Analysis.
16:00 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
