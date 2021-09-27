US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing Plus Silver, GDX, gold stocks ABX and NCM.
Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading.
Technical Analysis Choppy corrective patterns above the 1720 support.
Elliott Wave B of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral.
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750 With Resistance Sub Group 1 1810|1820|1830.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
06:40 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:46 ABX GDX NCM Elliott Wave Analysis.
20:00 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
