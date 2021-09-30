Back in August Gold made nice and impulsive rally away from 1685 lows, as seen on the 4-hour chart that we labeled as first leg A) of a three-wave recovery within higher degree wave D.
Well, current decline should be as part of wave B) which looks to be a complex 7-swing correction as we see an overlapped wave structure, so still be aware of bounce and recovery for wave C), but ideally from around 78,6% Fibonacci level and 1720 - 1700 support zone.
Gold 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
