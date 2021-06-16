Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: The correctie pattern wave four just got a little more complicated
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (c) of iv)
Gold Trading Strategy: continue to build long positions, buying dips and new highs
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed
EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The crosses are also poised for upside continuations in EUR/JPY for instance were bulls need a clean break of 133.50.
GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080
The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. Momentum oscillator hints at downside momentum.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar
The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision.