Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Bullish corrective pattern in play
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (iii) of v) of 3 retracement completed for Gold
Gold Trading Strategy: continue to build long positions, buying dips
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.