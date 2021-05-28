Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Above and below golds 1900 levels is the 50 - 62% retracement space, so expect gold to be in this range for a good few weeks. Silver will be the same at 28.00.
That said the Gold and silver markets remain in their bullish trends with golds target above 2000 to 2300
Elliott Wave Gold: Expect more corrective pattern above and below 1900
Gold Trading Strategy: continue to build long positions, buying dips
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Thursday’s Doji above 10-day EMA keeps buyers hopeful
EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.2200 during the early Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair wobbled between 1.2215 and 1.2175 before closing near the mid-point and hence forming a bullish Doji candlestick chart on the daily play.
GBP/USD: Defends 1.4200 during another battle with key hurdle
GBP/USD seesaws around the week’s top, clinging to 1.4200 of late, during the early Asian session on Friday. The cable pair marked the heaviest jump in three weeks the previous day, not to forget bouncing off 21-day EMA.
EUR/USD: Thursday’s Doji above 10-day EMA keeps buyers hopeful
EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.2200 during the early Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair wobbled between 1.2215 and 1.2175 before closing near the mid-point and hence forming a bullish Doji candlestick chart on the daily play.
Dogecoin trapped between massive barriers
Dogecoin price has been oscillating along the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) since May 20, complicating a bullish outlook for the digital asset. During the wide-ranging price, action DOGE has constructed a symmetrical triangle on the four-hour chart.
US Durable Goods Orders in April show strong underlying expansion
Business investment jumps to highest since August 2020. Overall goods orders restrained by automobile and chip shortage. March orders revised sharply higher in all categories. First-quarter GDP unchanged at a 6.4%, initial claims fall.