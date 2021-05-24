Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Overview: expect a classic trading levels pattern across 1900. Silver has completed its Wave (iv) and is ready to move higher, so we can scale into Gold and Silver.
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave v) can be starting.
Gold Trading Strategy: continue to build long positions.
