Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Long above 1800 and on the downside the 1750 much remain for gold to remain bullish
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (ii) completed, but needs confirming that the strucutre is bullish and not bearish, there is still risk to the downside.
Gold Trading Strategy: Long above 1780
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800
GBP/USD remains pressured between previous support line from April 12 and a three-week-old horizontal area. The cable struggles for a clear direction inside a trading range of nearly 50-pips comprising the key horizontal support and a short-term resistance line, previous support.
Ethereum price explodes to new all-time high of $3,000
Ethereum price has hit a new record level despite facing multiple market crashes over the last couple of weeks. This record level comes after ETH crashed twice in the past month. A continuation of this rally could propel the smart contract token to $4,295.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.