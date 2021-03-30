Gold & Silver Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Once gold breached 1720 that created short trades
Elliott Wave Gold: Tracking two bearish patterns. Next support 1650
Gold Trading Strategy:Holding short positions in Gold and Silver
