Gold & Silver Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast

Overview: Gold 1750 as support would create long trades and 1720 as the tested resistance confirms weakness. Silver is on support at 25.00 and will try to lift up from that level, but I fear is a corrective abc rally.

Elliott Wave Gold: Tracking bullish and bearish patterns

Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle

EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle

EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU.  Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD News

The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march

The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march

Gold bulls are seeking an upside extension. EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF bears are lurking at critical resistance. First and foremost, there are prospects of USD/CHF moving lower in the open this week. 

Read more

Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next

Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next

Central banks were in the spotlight last week, with the Fed and BoE sending dovish messages to the market. Fed Chair Powell be under scrutiny as he testifies before Congress, and the UK releases key consumer inflation and spending reports.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures