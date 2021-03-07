Gold & Silver Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading Levels
Overview: The Bearish trend continues lower for gold and silver, with 1700 support for gold and 25.00 for silver, expected bounces at these levels
Dollar index (DXY) Completing Wave iii of (c) of iv) towards the 93 zone
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave iv) corrective rally
Gold Trading Strategy:Short Silver
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.77 amid US stimulus-led upbeat mood
AUD/USD is back on the bids above 0.7700, cheering the risk-on mood fuelled by the US stimulus passage. Impressive China’s trade figures and a broadly weaker US dollar also underpin the aussie. The surge in Treasury yields, however, could limit the renewed uptick.
Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).