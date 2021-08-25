Gold XAU/USD SIlver XAG/USD US Dollar Index DXY Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
US Spot Gold While it stays above 1700 we can stay with the Elliott Wave Triangle pattern.
US Dollar Index DXY Elliott Wave (ii) of i) of 5.
Gold Technical Analysis:The move up off the low is Impulsive (five waves).
Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4) .
Count1: Wave v) of 1 Count 2: Triangle; Wave v) of A of (D).
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral.
TradingLevels: Resistance 1800.
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:00 DXY US Dollar Elliott Wave Analysis.
09:27 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:00 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.1700 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.1700, as the US dollar extends the bounce amid a cautious market mood. Firmer Treasury yields also exert downward pressure on the currency pair. Focus shifts to US Durable Good data and Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD: Eases above 1.3700 on downbeat Momentum
GBP/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, refresh intraday low near 1.3725 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair crossed a five-month-old horizontal hurdle on Monday but slowed down afterward as the Momentum line remains in the negative territory.
Gold drops below $1,800 as DXY snaps two-day downtrend
Gold (XAU/USD) extend the previous day’s weakness to refresh intraday low below $1800 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal bears the burden of the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound amid a sluggish Asian session.
Bitcoin to retest reliability of $46,000 as Citi rolls out BTC futures
Citigroup is looking to trade CME Bitcoin futures once it receives regulatory approval. A source familiar with the crypto derivatives market said that the bank is recruiting talent to join its digital asset-based team in London.
Highlights this week: FOMC is likely to delay any QE tapering announcement
The threat to global growth from the Delta variant is weighing on sentiment, and it is also delaying central bank normalization. The RBNZ put off its expected rate hike last week after the country went on lockdown.