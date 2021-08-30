US Spot Gold Now has an Impulse wave down from the 1800 high, so Wave B or 2 is in play.
Gold Technical Analysis:The move up off the low is Impulsive (five waves).
Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4) .
Count1: Wave b) of 2 Count 2: Triangle; Wave b) of B of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral.
TradingLevels: Resistance 1800.
00:00 DXY US Dollar Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:45 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
05:08 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:00 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
