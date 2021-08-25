Gold prices fell during Wednesday’s trading session, as markets continued to anticipate tomorrow’s Jackhole Hole meeting.
The Federal Reserve will begin its 3-day Jackson Hole virtual conference on Thursday, with chair Jerome Powell set to give a policy update.
Prices of XAUUSD fell to an intraday low of $1,782.54, after trading at a high of $1,803.11 earlier in the session.
This comes as many believe that Powell will provide a timeline for the Fed’s asset tapering during his speech on August 27th.
As Gold traded lower, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ climbed to further highs.
Bitcoin stalls as bullish sentiment wears off
After a recent 3-day rally, Bitcoin prices began to stall in today’s trading session, sending prices below $50,000.
Earlier this week, the world’s largest Cryptocurrency climbed above $50,000 for the first time since May, however this run looks to have run out of steam.
BTCUSD dropped to an intraday low of $47,115 on Wednesday, as the resistance level seems to have been held.
Bitcoin prices rallied in response to the news that PayPal was set to launch a new service which accepted the trading of Bitcoin on its platform.
Markets now look as if they could be consolidating, after gaining as much as $10,000 in the last few days.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains as all eyes turn to the Fed
The EUR/USD pair reached 1.1773, its highest for the week as the market’s optimism weighed on the American currency. ECB officials see progress but are not planning to change the current massive financial support.
GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.