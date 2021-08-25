Gold prices fell during Wednesday’s trading session, as markets continued to anticipate tomorrow’s Jackhole Hole meeting.

The Federal Reserve will begin its 3-day Jackson Hole virtual conference on Thursday, with chair Jerome Powell set to give a policy update.

Prices of XAUUSD fell to an intraday low of $1,782.54, after trading at a high of $1,803.11 earlier in the session.

This comes as many believe that Powell will provide a timeline for the Fed’s asset tapering during his speech on August 27th.

As Gold traded lower, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ climbed to further highs.

Bitcoin stalls as bullish sentiment wears off

After a recent 3-day rally, Bitcoin prices began to stall in today’s trading session, sending prices below $50,000.

Earlier this week, the world’s largest Cryptocurrency climbed above $50,000 for the first time since May, however this run looks to have run out of steam.

BTCUSD dropped to an intraday low of $47,115 on Wednesday, as the resistance level seems to have been held.

Bitcoin prices rallied in response to the news that PayPal was set to launch a new service which accepted the trading of Bitcoin on its platform.

Markets now look as if they could be consolidating, after gaining as much as $10,000 in the last few days.