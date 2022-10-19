XAU/USD dropped in the last hours and now is almost to activate a larger downside movement. It was traded at 1,640 at the time of writing far below 1,660 yesterday’s high. The yellow metal dropped by 1.39% from this level to 1,637 today’s low. Fundamentally, the UK CPI rose by 10.1% versus 10.0% expected and compared to 9.9% growth in the previous reporting period. Later, the Canadian CPI could report a 0.1% drop less compared to the 0.3% drop in the previous reporting period.

Technically, the bias remains bearish as long as it stays under the downtrend line. Staying near the median line (ML) signaled an imminent breakdown. So, a valid breakdown below this level could open the door for a deeper drop.

