Key Support: 1700 - 1703
Key Resistance: 1757 - 1565
Mid trerm view
Since we hit all time highs Gold has declined about 18% in roughly 200 days.
1H chart analysis
After moving down and breaking a super important level (1765 - May highs) Gold is sitting back and retesting the next key level, the March 2020 highs at around 1703 whilst printing massive bullish divergence and not making new lows as the DXY makes new highs. All of this whilst retesting the bottom of the mid term structure.
We need to wait for the break of the reversal pattern and the previous highs to jump in long for a run at the weekly pivot and also the 50% retracement of the last move down.
EUR/USD holds near daily lows ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated . Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range near $1715, Powell's speech awaited
Gold witnessed a modest short-covering bounce amid slightly oversold conditions. An uptick in the US bond yields, sustained USD buying capped any further gains. Investors look forward to Powell’s speech for some meaningful trading impetus.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).