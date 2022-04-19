Gold down, Indices up as IMF revises 2022 growth forecast
Gold prices were down on Tuesday, whilst Indices across the globe were trading higher, as the IMF revised its 2022 growth forecast.
After a turbulent start to the year, the International Monetary Fund today announced it was cutting its growth outlook.
The IMF announced that it is now expecting a 3.6% GDP growth rate for this year and for 2023, which is 0.8% and 0.2% lower than the initial expectations.
In a statement from the IMF following the news, it was said that, “Global economic prospects have been severely set back, largely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.
As of writing, XAUUSD fell as much as $30 today, whilst all major U.S. indices were trading over 1% higher.
USD/JPY falls to fresh 20-year high
Another big mover today was USDJPY, which rose to its highest point in over 20-years during Tuesday’s session.
This comes as the BOJ continues to maintain historically low interest rates, despite other global counterparts moving to hike.
Speaking on Tuesday, Japan’s Finance minister gave some warning on the current state of the Yen, in addition to his country’s inflationary pressures.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated that"Stability is important and sharp currency moves are undesirable".
He went on to add that, "A weak yen has its merit, but demerit is greater under the current situation where crude oil and raw materials costs are surging globally, while the weak yen boosts import prices, hurting consumers and firms that are unable to pass on costs".
As of writing, USDJPY hit a peak of 128.90.
