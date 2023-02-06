Share:

Strong non-farm payroll figures, and a higher US dollar, has resulted in some downside pressure for spot Gold.

I have bespoke support at 1840 and 1834. When these levels converge, they add weight to the analysis.

The 4-hour chart highlights a 261.8% extension at 1834 (from 1960-1912). We also have the Point of Control (PoC) from the 5th of January at 1836. This is based on Market Profile study. It is a level that will often ‘get filled’.

This offers a solid support zone from 1840-1834.

Gold 4-hour

With the daily and weekly chart both highlighting bearish outside candles, and the fact that we have a potential bearish Bat formation building on the daily chart, this setup is considered counter trend.

Gold daily

Possible long setup

Buying Gold at 1840 (bespoke support).

Stop at 1827 (below support zone).

Target 1905 (bespoke resistance).

Risk/reward ratio 5R.