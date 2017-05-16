Gold: dead cat bounce

Stop gold settled at $1,237.50 a troy ounce, extending its weekly advance by a few cents as the greenback remains in sell mode, while market's mood remains high. The bright metal has posted a limited recovery ever since bottoming at a two-month low of 1,214.24 earlier this month, as odds for a US rate hike next June limit chances of a steeper advance. From a technical point of view, the pair has pared its advance right below a horizontal 100 DMA, but advanced above its 200 DMA for the first time in over a week, while it remains below a strongly bearish 20 DMA, this last at 1,243.30. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame remain within negative territory, with the RSI heading higher around 45, but the Momentum showing no certain directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, a positive tone prevails, with the price above a bullish 20 SMA, and indicators presenting a neutral-to-bullish stance within positive territory.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.