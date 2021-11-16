Posted Gold trades per currency pair this morning were specifically mentioned as day trades to run from the new fall time from 1:30 am EST to 9:00 am EST. Gold priced in USD or any currency shares the commonality as Gold rather than the specific currency. Gold is the main trade.
Every currency priced in Gold traded from lows then highs and back to lows. The only difference was the specific range to each Gold priced in specific currencies. CAD Gold was the clear winner followed by Gold priced in AUD, NZD, USD then EUR and GBP.
Due to known ranges before trade entry, multiple longs and shorts posted. All trades profited 50% of the known ranges by 1 long and 1 short. The initial trades at 1:30 am just missed entry to additional trades and failed to trade or count to totals.
USA Gold
Range 1861.41 - 1877.22 or 15.81 points. 1877.22 to 1858.52 or 18.70 points. Total range 34.51 points.
Long 1866.57, target 1875.91, + 9.34 points. Short 1875.91, target 1871.24. + 4.67 Points.
Total +14.01 points on 34.51 range.
NZD Gold
Range 2648.59 - 2670.37 or 21.78 Points. 2670.37 - 2657.00 or 13.37 points. Total 35.15 points.
Long 2652.73, target 2667.00. +14.27. Short 2667.00, target 2660.36. + 6.64 points.
Total + 20.91 points on 35 point range.
AUD Gold
Range 2537.67 - 2557.51 or 19.84 points. 2557.51 to 2540.14 or 17.37. Total range 37 points.
Long 2541.19, target 2553.90. + 12.71. Short 2553.90, target 2547.54. +6.36 points.
Total +19.07 Points on 37 point total range.
CAD Gold
Range 2331.59 - 2352.23 or 20.65 Points. 2352.23 - 2332.89 or 19.34 Points. Total Range 39.99 points.
Long 2334.73, target 2346.41. + 11.68. Short 2346.41, target 2340.57. + 5.84.
Total + 17.52 points on 39.99 range.
EUR Gold
Range 1637.23 - 1650.96 or 13.73 points. 1650.96 - 1640.29 or 10.67 points. Total range 24.40 points.
Long 1639.03, target 1647.23. +8.2 points. Short 1647.23, target 1643.13. +4.1 points.
Total + 12.30 points on 24.40 point range.
GBP Gold
Range 1384.09 - 1395.72 or 11.63 points. 1395.72 - 1384.70 or 11.02 points. Total range 22.65 Points.
Long 1388.96, target 1395.91. + 6.95 Points. Short 1395.91, target 1392.43. + 3.48 points.
Total +10.43 points on 22.65 range.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
