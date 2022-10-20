Gold prices have risen along with equity markets today. But nothing has changed fundamentally to suggest it is going to make a major comeback yet. So I reckon it will head lower again after this latest bounce.
Source: TradingCandles.com and TradingView
Indeed, the very fact it has bounced ahead of its prior low makes it look suspicious to me.
It is like gold is trying to look bullish, in order to tempt more bulls to buy gold near “support”…
... before ‘they’ dump the metal to take trapped long stops resting below the recent swing low circa 1615.
That area will be the downside target for the bears.
I could be wrong of course, but with US 10-year bond yields well above 4% and the Fed continuing to remain hawkish, it is difficult to turn positive on gold in the short-term outlook, and in this market environment. That’s why I am taking it from one level to the next and moving on to the next opportunity.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
