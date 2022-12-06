XAU/USD

Looking at XAUUSD’s chart, we can see that the metal has been in an upward trend lately but after reaching a price above $1800, the correction, which is assisted by the announced US data that got the USD stronger, started, and the price dropped to the current level of around $1770. Today we could expect the commodity to be traded even lower reaching its support level at around $1750 and based on the reaction at that level, it might bounce back towards its resistance level at around $1800 or further fall towards its next support level at around $1700-1730.