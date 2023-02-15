We had a high volatility event in the markets yesterday with the release of the US inflation figures. Although they were broadly in-line (month-on-month as expect at 0.5%, year-on-year a tad higher at 6.4% than the expected 6.2%) we witnessed whipsaw with the US30 ranging 386 pips in the next 5-minute candle.
The USD Index (DXY), and its counterparts and correlated products, did not escape the mayhem.
Although the end result was nett losses for the majority of the US indices, we did witness a move lower in the safe-haven Gold. Can these losses be sustained?
Let us look at the precious metal from a technical perceptive using a technique known as timeframe breakdown and the Elliott Wave theory.
Gold (rolling spot) 4-hour
Gold has witnessed a sustained selloff from the 1960 high posted on the 2nd of February 2023. Using a Fibonacci extension tool, we have a 261.8% extension level located at 1834 (from 1960-1912). From an Elliott Wave perspective, this looks like the completion of the first bearish 5-wave count to the downside. This should dictate that the next move higher is corrective and in three-waves, the ABC sequence.
Please note the dashed lines. These are my bespoke support and resistance levels. I have support at 1834, lining up with the Fibonacci exhaustion level. It can also be noted that we have closed the Point of Control (PoC) level from the 5th January. This is often a focus for futures traders.
Gold (rolling spot) 8-hour
Taking 1834 as a projected low trade for Gold, and using bespoke support and resistance levels, we can see a projected path for the corrective sequence higher. This could possibly form a cypher pattern known as a Bat formation, completing close to 1944.
Gold (rolling spot) 8-hour Elliott Wave correction
From an Elliott Wave perspective, possibly forming the corrective three-wave pattern to the upside.
