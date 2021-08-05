Gold is converging at the top of the vortex pinnacle. We could see a move after a breakout.

1825 is the long breakout point for GOLD. If we see a move up, 1835 and 1854 are targets. If the price breaks below 1800 we should see 1790 and 1772. Today is the BOE decision, tomorrow is the NFP. Be careful about the risk you place. Watch for a GOLD breakout during the volatility period.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

