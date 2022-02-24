GOLD has bounced due to risk off as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues. The prevalent trend was bearish that has turned into a crisis induced bullish trend. I made an entry at 1906 confirmation on H4 timeframe. At this point its +600 pips of profit. We should see a continuation up towards 1991. Gold is a safe haven and buying the dips is the scenario as long as the crisis lasts.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.