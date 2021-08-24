Our 7th August short term cycle produced a cycle low at the inflection point of $1,680. Gold continues its momentum towards the target following the bounce from inflection. We have labelled the previous week as the “wait and watch” week in order to better understand the next move in gold and silver prices. The last week candle produced a wide range bar.
While the US dollar is trading at its resistance levels, it indicates that price swings in the forex and commodity markets prevail in the short term. Long term, we remain bearish on the US dollar and bullish on gold and silver, but short-term corrections could destroy investor’s expectations. This weekly report will focus on the technical analysis to find the next move in both metals.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730. The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data
NZD/USD extends consolidation of the recent gains, down 0.08% to refresh intraday low with 0.6945, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair rose to a one-week high the previous day.
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
Renowned analysts affirm XRP price will rise to $10 after brief correction
Historically the most significant gains in altcoins have appeared in the last leg of the bullrun. Analysts expect a repeat of the XRP price action in the 2017 bull run where the altcoin’s price rallied nearly 1400% in less than 30 days.