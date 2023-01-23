Due to economic uncertainty, inflation, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, gold prices continue to rise and construct bullish momentum. During periods of economic uncertainty, investors favor gold as a safe-haven asset. However, during periods of high inflation, gold is utilized as a hedge against price increases. Additionally, geopolitical tensions influence the price of gold, which is currently viewed as a stable investment. The price struggled at the strong resistance of $1,923 and settled at $1,925.75 by the end of the week. This level is regarded as resistance, but the primary target for spot gold still remains between $1,975 and $2,000 as the nearest-term resistance. A break above $2,075 would be considered the most significant breakout of the century. This breakout will be the clue for much higher prices in the future.
Investigating the Gold bullish momentum
An ascending broadening pattern is a chart formation that is typically seen as a bearish indicator in technical analysis. This pattern is characterized by a series of higher lows and higher highs, with the lows and highs becoming increasingly wide apart over time. This formation can be seen as a sign that the market is becoming more volatile and uncertain. This also indicates that the upward trend may be losing momentum. Traders will often look for other indicators, like bearish divergence or a breakdown of support levels, to confirm the formation.
The ascending broadening chart with a bearish formation and a target of $1,680 was identified in 2021. The gold broke the pattern and moved to the downside, with prices reaching the targeted $1,680 region. Gold price breached $1,680, but the breakout was viewed as a false breakout, and prices were able to reverse higher. As there were no multiple monthly closes below $1,680, the breakout was not yet confirmed. Instead of closing below $1,680, the price spent time laying the bullish groundwork below that level. The bullish foundation was categorized by the triple bottom and quick reversal.
What is next?
The long-term objective of $1,923 has been reached, and the price is now breaking this region to move higher. According to recent discussions, $2,075 is regarded as the pivot point for the gold rally, with any break above $2,075 being viewed as the beginning of the next massive rally to multi-level highs. In the coming years, it is likely that the gold rally will initiate its massive move toward the $8,000 region.
Gold prices closed successfully above the ascending broadening line above $1,923 last week. In addition, the close above the pattern line indicated a powerful breakout. When prices enter an ascending broadening pattern, they typically move very quickly. The closest objective remains between $1,975 and $2,000, but $2,075 remains the pivot. Since the breakout from the pattern was recaptured, the ascending broadening bearish patterns are now functioning as bullish patterns.
Conclusion
Gold prices have formed a bottom at a strong support region, as evidenced by a strong triple bottom support and an inverted head and shoulder pattern. Gold has re-captured the ascending broadening patterns and is expected to rise in price. Since the ascending broadening pattern was re-captured, the patterns have transformed into bullish formations. Any break above $2,075 would be considered a strong breakout with the potential to target higher levels. Investors must buy gold prices on any pullback.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 amid mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD has lost its traction and pulled away from the multi-month it set above 1.0900 earlier in the day. Mixed comments from European Central Bank officials regarding the rate outlook and the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the Euro's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD turned south and dropped toward 1.2350 during the European trading hours on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering above 3.5%, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold continues to fluctuate in tight range above $1,920
Gold price is moving up and down in a narrow channel above $1,920 on Monday amid a lack of high-impact data releases. The modest rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction despite the US Dollar's uninspiring performance.
Is Bitcoin bull run in jeopardy despite bullish sentiment among long-term BTC holders?
Bitcoin price witnessed increased volatility in the last seven days (since January 16) driven by a mix of factors, including trader sentiment, Bitcoin velocity, and various technical indicators, like the MVRV and RPV ratios.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.