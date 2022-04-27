XAU/USD
Looking at XAUUSD Chart, we can see it was trading relatively steadily in the $1950 range at the on the 21st of April, until the breakdown from its support level of $1932 on the 23rd of April, falling well into the $1900 range and finding new support at the $1890. It was last found trading at the $1897 range just above the $1890 closest support level and has the closest temporary overhead resistance around the $1910 level.
Today we can expect consolidation at the current level or move below the $1890 support level.
However, if it manages to hold above the current level, then a move towards the $1910 the closest resistance level of $1910 can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 79.71% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.