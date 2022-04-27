XAU/USD

Looking at XAUUSD Chart, we can see it was trading relatively steadily in the $1950 range at the on the 21st of April, until the breakdown from its support level of $1932 on the 23rd of April, falling well into the $1900 range and finding new support at the $1890. It was last found trading at the $1897 range just above the $1890 closest support level and has the closest temporary overhead resistance around the $1910 level.

Today we can expect consolidation at the current level or move below the $1890 support level.

However, if it manages to hold above the current level, then a move towards the $1910 the closest resistance level of $1910 can be expected.