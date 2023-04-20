GBP/USD attempts to rebound
Cable inched higher as Britain’s inflation remained double digit. The latest retracement has found support on the 20-day SMA (1.2350) and a bounce above the immediate resistance of 1.2340 eased some pressure. Sentiment remains positive from the daily chart’s perspective and the bulls may see the short-term consolidation as an opportunity to join the uptrend. A break above the recent high of 1.2540 may convince more conservative traders to jump in. On the downside, 1.2270 would be a second support level.
XAU/USD seeks support
Gold tumbles as the dollar index and Treasury yields recover. Following the RSI’s overbought double top on the daily chart, the price turned south at 2048, falling short of the all-time high at 2070. The pullback would give the metal some breathing room after a month-long rally. Successive breaks below the psychological level of 2000 then 1980 led to the liquidation of leveraged short-term positions. The demand zone around 1950 is critical to see buyers’ commitment. 2010 is the first hurdle should the price bounces back.
US Oil drifts lower
WTI softens on subdued risk appetite across markets. The bulls have struggled to hold the psychological level of 80.00 near the base of a follow-through rally from last week. As the upward momentum dies down, bids come lower as short-term traders take their chips off the table. The price might be vulnerable to a broader sell-off after it broke below the swing low of 79.30, which would fill the gap from early April. 75.50 next to the daily SMAs’ bullish cross would be a key support. 81.40 is the closest resistance ahead.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.